Ignis Market Cap Hits $13.59 Million (IGNIS)

Ignis (CURRENCY:IGNIS) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. One Ignis token can now be bought for about $0.0179 or 0.00000255 BTC on exchanges including Indodax, Vebitcoin, STEX and HitBTC. Ignis has a market capitalization of $13.59 million and $1.32 million worth of Ignis was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ignis has traded up 1.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002715 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014331 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $194.39 or 0.02776268 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.40 or 0.00205590 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 92.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00053190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00049715 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000708 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000185 BTC.

About Ignis

Ignis launched on August 5th, 2017. Ignis’ total supply is 999,449,694 tokens and its circulating supply is 761,143,950 tokens. Ignis’ official Twitter account is @Jelurida. The Reddit community for Ignis is /r/Ignis. The official website for Ignis is www.ardorplatform.org/ignis%E2%80%94first-childchain.

Ignis Token Trading

Ignis can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Indodax, Bittrex, Vebitcoin, HitBTC, Upbit, Coinbit and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ignis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ignis using one of the exchanges listed above.

