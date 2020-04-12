Ignition (IC) Price Reaches $0.0423 on Top Exchanges

Ignition (CURRENCY:IC) traded down 14.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. Ignition has a market cap of $54,181.59 and approximately $5.00 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ignition has traded down 28.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Ignition coin can now be purchased for $0.0423 or 0.00000632 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Cryptopia.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00033022 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00059509 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,728.32 or 1.00598068 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000138 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00067019 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000613 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Ignition Profile

Ignition (IC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 17th, 2017. Ignition’s total supply is 1,294,044 coins and its circulating supply is 1,280,872 coins. The Reddit community for Ignition is /r/ignitioncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ignition’s official Twitter account is @ignition_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ignition is www.ignitioncoin.org.

Ignition Coin Trading

Ignition can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ignition should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ignition using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

