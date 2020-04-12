Ignition Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $5.00 (IC)

Ignition (CURRENCY:IC) traded 11.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 12th. One Ignition coin can currently be purchased for $0.0437 or 0.00000633 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, Ignition has traded down 33% against the US dollar. Ignition has a total market capitalization of $56,028.11 and approximately $5.00 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00033458 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00057866 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,919.48 or 1.00114385 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00068719 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000115 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000612 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About Ignition

IC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 17th, 2017. Ignition’s total supply is 1,293,860 coins and its circulating supply is 1,280,687 coins. Ignition’s official website is www.ignitioncoin.org. Ignition’s official Twitter account is @ignition_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ignition is /r/ignitioncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ignition Coin Trading

Ignition can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ignition should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ignition using one of the exchanges listed above.

