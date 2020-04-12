ILCoin One Day Volume Reaches $134,946.00 (ILC)

ILCoin (CURRENCY:ILC) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. One ILCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0335 or 0.00000498 BTC on major exchanges including Graviex, Crex24, CoinExchange and FreiExchange. During the last week, ILCoin has traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar. ILCoin has a market cap of $14.39 million and $134,946.00 worth of ILCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005630 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002222 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000206 BTC.

USDX (USDX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002308 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000114 BTC.

ILCoin Profile

ILC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 12th, 2016. ILCoin’s total supply is 1,383,546,407 coins and its circulating supply is 429,849,987 coins. ILCoin’s official Twitter account is @RealILCoinDTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. ILCoin’s official website is ilcoincrypto.com.

Buying and Selling ILCoin

ILCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange, Graviex, C-CEX, Crex24, FreiExchange and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ILCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ILCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ILCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

