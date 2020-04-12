ILCoin Price Reaches $0.0334 on Exchanges (ILC)

ILCoin (CURRENCY:ILC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 12th. During the last seven days, ILCoin has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar. ILCoin has a market capitalization of $14.33 million and $141,710.00 worth of ILCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ILCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0334 or 0.00000483 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX, C-CEX, Trade Satoshi and FreiExchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ILCoin alerts:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00005079 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002248 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000302 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000185 BTC.

USDX (USDX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002244 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000118 BTC.

About ILCoin

ILCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It launched on December 12th, 2016. ILCoin’s total supply is 1,382,921,407 coins and its circulating supply is 429,224,987 coins. ILCoin’s official Twitter account is @RealILCoinDTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ILCoin is ilcoincrypto.com.

Buying and Selling ILCoin

ILCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi, C-CEX, FreiExchange, Graviex, IDAX and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ILCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ILCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ILCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ILCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ILCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.