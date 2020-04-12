ImageCoin (IMG) Trading 23.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 12th. Over the last week, ImageCoin has traded up 23.3% against the dollar. One ImageCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0551 or 0.00000794 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and Hotbit. ImageCoin has a total market capitalization of $491,135.78 and $1.32 million worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Axe (AXE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004101 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00001184 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000117 BTC.

ImageCoin Profile

ImageCoin (IMG) is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 9,470,630 coins and its circulating supply is 8,921,130 coins. The official website for ImageCoin is imagecoin.imagehosty.com. ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ImageCoin

ImageCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ImageCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ImageCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

