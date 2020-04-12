Ink (INK) Market Capitalization Hits $737,403.36

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 12th. In the last week, Ink has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ink has a market cap of $737,403.36 and approximately $404.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ink token can now be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinnest, Coinrail, TOPBTC and LBank.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 39.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002790 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014611 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $185.53 or 0.02706251 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00202836 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00052909 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00047581 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000716 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000183 BTC.

About Ink

Ink launched on October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 tokens. Ink’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation. Ink’s official website is ink.one. The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ink Token Trading

Ink can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail, TOPBTC, LBank, CoinBene, Coinnest, EXX, Bit-Z, CoinEgg, ZB.COM, HitBTC, Gate.io, Exmo and Exrates. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ink using one of the exchanges listed above.

