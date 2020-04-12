Ink Protocol (XNK) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $2,346.00

Ink Protocol (CURRENCY:XNK) traded down 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. One Ink Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, COSS, CoinBene and Bancor Network. Ink Protocol has a market cap of $134,984.38 and approximately $2,346.00 worth of Ink Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ink Protocol has traded up 3.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002744 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014301 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 83.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $191.84 or 0.02742123 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.52 or 0.00207544 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00053272 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00048546 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000724 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000184 BTC.

About Ink Protocol

Ink Protocol’s launch date was November 15th, 2017. Ink Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 382,500,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Ink Protocol is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ink Protocol’s official website is paywithink.com. Ink Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound. The official message board for Ink Protocol is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation.

Ink Protocol Token Trading

Ink Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, CoinBene, Bibox, IDEX and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ink Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ink Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

