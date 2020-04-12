Ink Trading Down 3.1% Over Last 7 Days (INK)

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. One Ink token can currently be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges including CoinBene, EXX, Coinnest and Coinrail. Over the last seven days, Ink has traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar. Ink has a market cap of $736,775.81 and approximately $122.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002749 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014896 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $185.93 or 0.02762497 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.87 or 0.00206125 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00051765 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00050159 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000704 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Ink Token Profile

Ink launched on October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 tokens. Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ink is ink.one. Ink’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation.

Ink Token Trading

Ink can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, LBank, Exrates, Gate.io, CoinBene, TOPBTC, EXX, Exmo, Coinnest, Bit-Z, ZB.COM, Coinrail and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ink using one of the exchanges listed above.

