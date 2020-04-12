INLOCK (ILK) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.18 Million

INLOCK (CURRENCY:ILK) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. INLOCK has a total market capitalization of $2.18 million and approximately $19,699.00 worth of INLOCK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One INLOCK token can currently be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, INLOCK has traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

INLOCK Profile

INLOCK (CRYPTO:ILK) is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2018. INLOCK’s total supply is 4,400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,249,192,392 tokens. INLOCK’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for INLOCK is inlock.io/blog. INLOCK’s official website is inlock.io.

Buying and Selling INLOCK

