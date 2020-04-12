INMAX (INX) Price Tops $0.0373 on Top Exchanges

INMAX (CURRENCY:INX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 12th. In the last week, INMAX has traded 8.5% lower against the dollar. INMAX has a total market cap of $58,463.52 and approximately $9,320.00 worth of INMAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One INMAX token can now be purchased for $0.0373 or 0.00000532 BTC on major exchanges including Graviex and CoinExchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002715 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014331 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $194.39 or 0.02776268 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.40 or 0.00205590 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 92.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00053190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00049715 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000708 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000185 BTC.

INMAX Profile

INMAX was first traded on September 28th, 2018. INMAX’s total supply is 6,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,568,188 tokens. INMAX’s official message board is medium.com/@inmax_exchange. INMAX’s official Twitter account is @innovaminex. INMAX’s official website is inmax.live.

Buying and Selling INMAX

INMAX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as INMAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire INMAX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy INMAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

