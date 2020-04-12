INO COIN 1-Day Volume Tops $474,883.00 (INO)

INO COIN (CURRENCY:INO) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 12th. One INO COIN token can now be bought for about $1.61 or 0.00023537 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Token Store and Exrates. INO COIN has a market capitalization of $290.55 million and approximately $474,883.00 worth of INO COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, INO COIN has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 39.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002789 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014607 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $185.52 or 0.02705187 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00203008 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00052905 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00047587 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000716 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000183 BTC.

INO COIN Token Profile

INO COIN’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,003,180 tokens. The official website for INO COIN is inocoin.eu. The Reddit community for INO COIN is /r/InoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. INO COIN’s official Twitter account is @inocoin2018 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

INO COIN Token Trading

INO COIN can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as INO COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade INO COIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy INO COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

