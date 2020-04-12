Insider Selling: Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (TSE:AUP) Senior Officer Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (TSE:AUP) (NASDAQ:AUPH) Senior Officer Neil Solomons sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.11, for a total transaction of C$316,617.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 202,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,270,086.83.

Neil Solomons also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 9th, Neil Solomons sold 4,100 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.04, for a total transaction of C$86,279.17.

Shares of TSE AUP traded up C$0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$21.24. 163,135 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,687. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 27.13 and a current ratio of 27.90. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion and a PE ratio of -15.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$21.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$17.53. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of C$4.70 and a 1-year high of C$28.59.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (TSE:AUP) (NASDAQ:AUPH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported C($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.27) by C($0.12). The business had revenue of C$0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$0.05 million.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic drugs for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in Canada, the United States, China, and Switzerland. The company is developing voclosporin, a calcineurin inhibitor for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

