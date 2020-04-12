Insider Selling: Dollarama Inc (TSE:DOL) Director Sells 2,805 Shares of Stock

Dollarama Inc (TSE:DOL) Director John Assaly sold 2,805 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.90, for a total value of C$114,716.09. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$352,573.04.

TSE DOL traded down C$0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting C$41.00. 2,401,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,097,513. Dollarama Inc has a 12 month low of C$34.70 and a 12 month high of C$52.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$39.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$44.25. The company has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.044 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.03%.

A number of research firms have commented on DOL. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Dollarama from C$45.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Dollarama from C$48.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. TD Securities upgraded Dollarama from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. CIBC lowered their price target on Dollarama from C$48.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Dollarama from C$56.00 to C$55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$46.30.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of March 28, 2019, it operated 1,225 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

