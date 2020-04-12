Insider Selling: NovaGold Resources Inc. (TSE:NG) Senior Officer Sells 12,621 Shares of Stock

NovaGold Resources Inc. (TSE:NG) (AMEX:NG) Senior Officer David Ottewell sold 12,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.97, for a total transaction of C$163,664.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 616,954 shares in the company, valued at C$8,000,437.37.

David Ottewell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 24th, David Ottewell sold 13,208 shares of NovaGold Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.83, for a total transaction of C$169,463.92.

On Tuesday, February 18th, David Ottewell sold 15,289 shares of NovaGold Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.33, for a total transaction of C$188,495.02.

On Monday, February 10th, David Ottewell sold 12,583 shares of NovaGold Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.95, for a total transaction of C$150,316.52.

On Thursday, February 6th, David Ottewell sold 12,940 shares of NovaGold Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.08, for a total transaction of C$156,289.32.

NovaGold Resources stock traded up C$0.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$13.97. 1,256,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 753,712. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$11.33 and its 200-day moving average is C$10.31. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion and a PE ratio of -162.44. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a 52 week low of C$5.00 and a 52 week high of C$14.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.13, a quick ratio of 79.26 and a current ratio of 79.55.

NovaGold Resources (TSE:NG) (AMEX:NG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The mining company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.03). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NovaGold Resources Company Profile

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It primarily holds a 50% interest in the Donlin Gold property that covers an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska.

