Insider Selling: Osisko Mining Inc (TSE:OSK) Director Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Osisko Mining Inc (TSE:OSK) Director John Feliks Burzynski sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.77, for a total value of C$276,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,272,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,518,883.02.

John Feliks Burzynski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 9th, John Feliks Burzynski sold 50,000 shares of Osisko Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.04, for a total value of C$152,100.00.

On Friday, February 28th, John Feliks Burzynski bought 5,000 shares of Osisko Mining stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$3.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$15,250.00.

On Friday, January 17th, John Feliks Burzynski sold 20,000 shares of Osisko Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.90, for a total value of C$78,000.00.

Osisko Mining stock traded up C$0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$3.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,473,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 892,132. The company has a current ratio of 7.93, a quick ratio of 7.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Osisko Mining Inc has a 12-month low of C$1.67 and a 12-month high of C$4.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$2.78 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.20. The company has a market capitalization of $893.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.73.

Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The mining company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C$0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Osisko Mining Inc will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Osisko Mining from C$5.50 to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Osisko Mining currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$6.40.

About Osisko Mining

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metals resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver. Its flagship project is the Windfall Lake property that consists of 285 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,400 hectares located between Val-d'Or and Chibougamau, Québec.

