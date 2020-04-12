Insolar (XNS) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.07 Million

Insolar (CURRENCY:XNS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 12th. One Insolar coin can currently be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00013974 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, and Hitbtc and Bitmax. Over the last week, Insolar has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. Insolar has a market capitalization of $39.50 million and approximately $1.07 million worth of Insolar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00028515 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001679 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005896 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

Insolar Coin Profile

Insolar (CRYPTO:XNS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2018. Insolar’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. The official message board for Insolar is medium.com/insolar. The official website for Insolar is insolar.io. Insolar’s official Twitter account is @insolario and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Insolar is /r/insolar/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Insolar Coin Trading

Insolar can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: and Hitbtc, Bitmax and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insolar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insolar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Insolar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

