International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG decreased its stake in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) by 68.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 271,760 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.06% of International Game Technology worth $1,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IGT. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 4,856.2% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,293,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,823,000 after buying an additional 8,125,678 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in International Game Technology by 222.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,057,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,212 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,215,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,138,000 after purchasing an additional 733,469 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,509,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,594,000 after buying an additional 501,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in International Game Technology by 309.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 310,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,632,000 after acquiring an additional 234,298 shares in the last quarter. 41.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Game Technology alerts:

IGT opened at $6.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.79. International Game Technology PLC has a twelve month low of $3.59 and a twelve month high of $16.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.69.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.07. International Game Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.55% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. International Game Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that International Game Technology PLC will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.23%. International Game Technology’s payout ratio is 74.07%.

IGT has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of International Game Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of International Game Technology in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of International Game Technology from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th.

About International Game Technology

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides technology products and services across lotteries, electronic gaming machines, sports betting, and interactive gaming markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Gaming and Interactive, North America Lottery, International, and Italy.

Read More: Return on Investment (ROI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT).

Receive News & Ratings for International Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.