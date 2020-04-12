Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.20.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on IPG shares. ValuEngine cut Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet cut Interpublic Group of Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Cfra boosted their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th.

Shares of NYSE:IPG traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.28. The stock had a trading volume of 5,048,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,187,779. Interpublic Group of Companies has a 1 year low of $11.63 and a 1 year high of $25.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.31. The company has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.17.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.83% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Analysts predict that Interpublic Group of Companies will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.85%.

In other news, CEO Michael Isor Roth sold 159,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total value of $3,384,163.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 9,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $231,575.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IPG. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,031.7% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 188.2% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. 96.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

