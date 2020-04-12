Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) Shares Bought by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,073 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $2,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 165,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 72,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 8,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 23,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. 96.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 9,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $231,575.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Isor Roth sold 159,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total value of $3,384,163.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IPG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. TheStreet cut Interpublic Group of Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine lowered Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Cfra upped their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Interpublic Group of Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.20.

Shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $16.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Interpublic Group of Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $11.63 and a 52 week high of $25.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.31.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 29.83%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Interpublic Group of Companies Inc will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.85%.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

