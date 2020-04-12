Interzone Trading Down 14.3% Over Last Week (ITZ)

Interzone (CURRENCY:ITZ) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 12th. Over the last seven days, Interzone has traded down 14.3% against the dollar. One Interzone coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Interzone has a market cap of $233.00 and $4.00 worth of Interzone was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,708.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $153.83 or 0.02293165 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $226.18 or 0.03371585 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.24 or 0.00599803 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00015196 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.08 or 0.00776380 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00075924 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00025929 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.15 or 0.00523933 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014928 BTC.

About Interzone

Interzone (ITZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 7th, 2017. Interzone’s total supply is 3,112,019 coins and its circulating supply is 2,652,019 coins. Interzone’s official Twitter account is @itz_interzone. The Reddit community for Interzone is /r/ProjectInterzone and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Interzone is www.interzone.pw.

Buying and Selling Interzone

Interzone can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Interzone directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Interzone should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Interzone using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

