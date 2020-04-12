Intesa Sanpaolo SpA (BIT:ISP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Intesa Sanpaolo SpA (BIT:ISP) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €2.22 ($2.58).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank set a €3.00 ($3.49) price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €1.30 ($1.51) price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €1.50 ($1.74) price target on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. HSBC set a €2.30 ($2.67) price target on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.20 ($2.56) price target on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th.

Intesa Sanpaolo has a 1-year low of €2.39 ($2.78) and a 1-year high of €3.23 ($3.76).

Intesa Sanpaolo Company Profile

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

