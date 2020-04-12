Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) Stock Position Raised by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) by 53.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,944 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,841 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 587.1% in the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 171,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,551,000 after buying an additional 146,951 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,191,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,517,000 after purchasing an additional 130,379 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 206.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 115,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 78,149 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,681,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,651,000.

Shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $25.96 on Friday. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.07 and a 12 month high of $27.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.39.

