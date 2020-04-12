Invictus Hyperion Fund (IHF) One Day Trading Volume Tops $8,497.00

Invictus Hyperion Fund (CURRENCY:IHF) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. Invictus Hyperion Fund has a market cap of $8.73 million and approximately $8,497.00 worth of Invictus Hyperion Fund was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Invictus Hyperion Fund has traded 16.8% higher against the dollar. One Invictus Hyperion Fund token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0731 or 0.00001055 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Invictus Hyperion Fund alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002729 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014592 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $190.43 or 0.02747317 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.31 or 0.00206478 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 92.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00051938 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00049562 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000707 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Invictus Hyperion Fund Token Profile

Invictus Hyperion Fund’s total supply is 122,438,337 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,363,316 tokens. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official Twitter account is @ic_invictus. The Reddit community for Invictus Hyperion Fund is /r/invictuscapital and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official website is invictuscapital.com/hyperion.

Invictus Hyperion Fund Token Trading

Invictus Hyperion Fund can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invictus Hyperion Fund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Invictus Hyperion Fund should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Invictus Hyperion Fund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Invictus Hyperion Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Invictus Hyperion Fund and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.