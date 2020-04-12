ION (ION) Price Tops $0.0213 on Exchanges

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. ION has a total market capitalization of $270,135.55 and approximately $92.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ION coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0213 or 0.00000300 BTC on exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex and Trade By Trade. During the last week, ION has traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005885 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00008269 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000481 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0887 or 0.00001251 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000052 BTC.

ION Coin Profile

ION uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 18,586,363 coins and its circulating supply is 12,686,363 coins. The official website for ION is ionomy.com. ION’s official message board is ion.community. ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ION

ION can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade By Trade, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ION should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ION using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

