IOST Reaches Market Cap of $38.91 Million (IOST)

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 12th. During the last seven days, IOST has traded up 1.9% against the dollar. IOST has a market cap of $38.91 million and $20.95 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IOST token can currently be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular exchanges including BitMax, IDEX, Livecoin and DigiFinex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00053901 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000724 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $325.89 or 0.04597481 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00065982 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00037032 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005584 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014049 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00009118 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003326 BTC.

IOST Profile

IOST is a token. Its launch date was January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,013,965,609 tokens. The official message board for IOST is medium.com/@iostoken. IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken. The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken. The official website for IOST is iost.io.

Buying and Selling IOST

IOST can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, Zebpay, Livecoin, OKEx, Binance, Cobinhood, Coineal, IDEX, Upbit, OTCBTC, CoinBene, Kucoin, HitBTC, Bitrue, DigiFinex, DragonEX, CoinZest, Kyber Network, Koinex, Huobi, Bithumb, BitMart, GBX Digital Asset Exchange, BitMax, Ethfinex, Bitkub, Hotbit, ABCC, DDEX, GOPAX, WazirX, Vebitcoin and BigONE. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IOST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

