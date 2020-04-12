IOTA (MIOTA) Reaches One Day Volume of $8.65 Million

IOTA (CURRENCY:MIOTA) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. One IOTA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00002341 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, Upbit, OKEx and FCoin. IOTA has a total market cap of $461.54 million and $8.65 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, IOTA has traded 10.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002717 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00013999 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 82.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $198.28 or 0.02795832 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.71 or 0.00207414 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00053037 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00050350 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000717 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000184 BTC.

IOTA Coin Profile

MIOTA is a coin. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iotatoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is /r/Iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

IOTA Coin Trading

IOTA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Cobinhood, CoinFalcon, Bitfinex, Binance, Exrates, Ovis, Upbit, FCoin, Huobi, Gate.io, OKEx and Coinone. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOTA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IOTA using one of the exchanges listed above.

