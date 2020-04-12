Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $152.41.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IQV. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Iqvia from $175.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Iqvia from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group raised their target price on Iqvia from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Cfra dropped their target price on Iqvia from $185.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Iqvia from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th.

In related news, Director John Connaughton sold 703,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.30, for a total transaction of $115,638,940.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Evanisko sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.19, for a total value of $969,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 722,578 shares of company stock valued at $118,607,815. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Iqvia during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Iqvia by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Iqvia during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Iqvia by 379.5% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 211 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Iqvia by 303.6% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IQV traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $128.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,522,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,862,671. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Iqvia has a twelve month low of $81.79 and a twelve month high of $169.14. The stock has a market cap of $24.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.12.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The medical research company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Iqvia had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 1.72%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Iqvia will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iqvia Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

