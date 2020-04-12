iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKJ) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG trimmed its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKJ) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 970 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.83% of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF worth $2,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JKJ. FMR LLC grew its stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF by 62.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JKJ opened at $137.94 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $142.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.41. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $103.24 and a 1-year high of $194.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.676 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Small Core Index Fund (the Core Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Small Core Index (the Core Index). The Core Index measures the performance of stocks issued by small-capitalization companies that have exhibited average growth and value characteristics as determined by Morningstar Inc’s index methodology.

