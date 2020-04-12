IXT (IXT) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $14.00

IXT (CURRENCY:IXT) traded 16.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 12th. One IXT token can now be purchased for $0.0058 or 0.00000086 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, HitBTC, Bit-Z and Bitbns. IXT has a market cap of $206,583.44 and $14.00 worth of IXT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, IXT has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00055195 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000726 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $285.93 or 0.04263576 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00066537 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00036985 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005704 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014911 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00009761 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About IXT

IXT (IXT) is a token. Its launch date was July 11th, 2017. IXT’s total supply is 65,778,844 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,778,844 tokens. IXT’s official Twitter account is @iXledgertech. The official website for IXT is www.ixt.global.

Buying and Selling IXT

IXT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, Bit-Z, HitBTC and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IXT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

