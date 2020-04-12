JD Coin (JDC) Trading Up 76% Over Last 7 Days

JD Coin (CURRENCY:JDC) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 12th. One JD Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0816 or 0.00001169 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, JD Coin has traded up 76% against the US dollar. JD Coin has a market capitalization of $1.19 million and approximately $13,032.00 worth of JD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002759 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014343 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.23 or 0.02723296 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 86.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.49 or 0.00207433 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00053042 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00048510 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000722 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000183 BTC.

JD Coin Profile

JD Coin’s genesis date was July 26th, 2017. JD Coin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,526,750 coins. JD Coin’s official Twitter account is @JDS75738669 and its Facebook page is accessible here. JD Coin’s official website is www.jdcoin.us.

JD Coin Coin Trading

JD Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JD Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JD Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JD Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

