Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (NYSE:JELD) Stake Lifted by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (NYSE:JELD) by 32.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 80,954 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,870 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.08% of Jeld-Wen worth $1,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Jeld-Wen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Jeld-Wen by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Jeld-Wen during the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Jeld-Wen in the first quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Jeld-Wen by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,604 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.60% of the company’s stock.

JELD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Jeld-Wen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Jeld-Wen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Jeld-Wen from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Jeld-Wen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Jeld-Wen from $24.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.21.

Shares of JELD opened at $11.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Jeld-Wen Holding Inc has a 1-year low of $6.06 and a 1-year high of $27.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.88.

Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.04). Jeld-Wen had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 15.09%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Jeld-Wen Holding Inc will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jeld-Wen Company Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc manufactures and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, and aluminum windows.

