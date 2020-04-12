JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.73.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on JetBlue Airways from $23.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group cut JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $25.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank raised JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ JBLU traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.50. 17,219,665 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,754,526. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.46. JetBlue Airways has a twelve month low of $6.61 and a twelve month high of $21.65.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. JetBlue Airways had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JetBlue Airways will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 1,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $38,559.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,545 shares in the company, valued at $391,095.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Joanna Geraghty sold 12,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total value of $189,571.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 176,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,641,767.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,413 shares of company stock valued at $331,854 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 1,010.1% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 84,114 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,544,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $103,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,199 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,365,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,569,000 after purchasing an additional 258,123 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 67,615 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,734 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,414,454 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,920,000 after purchasing an additional 643,058 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 105 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

