Jetcoin (JET) Market Capitalization Hits $36,150.63

Jetcoin (CURRENCY:JET) traded up 29.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 12th. In the last week, Jetcoin has traded 14.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Jetcoin has a market cap of $36,150.63 and approximately $192,814.00 worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jetcoin token can now be bought for about $0.0046 or 0.00000066 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, CoinExchange and COSS.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Jetcoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002758 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014370 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 85.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.64 or 0.02731037 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.45 or 0.00206977 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00053226 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00048383 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000724 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000184 BTC.

About Jetcoin

Jetcoin’s genesis date was April 3rd, 2015. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,888,005 tokens. Jetcoin’s official website is jetcoin.io. The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Jetcoin Token Trading

Jetcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, COSS and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jetcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jetcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jetcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jetcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.