Jibrel Network Reaches Market Cap of $4.96 Million (JNT)

Jibrel Network (CURRENCY:JNT) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 12th. One Jibrel Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0291 or 0.00000417 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Gate.io, Coinrail and Kucoin. During the last seven days, Jibrel Network has traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. Jibrel Network has a total market cap of $4.96 million and approximately $2,729.00 worth of Jibrel Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00054209 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000725 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.15 or 0.04497372 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00066253 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00037053 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005586 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014304 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00009378 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003390 BTC.

Jibrel Network Profile

Jibrel Network (JNT) is a token. It launched on January 26th, 2018. Jibrel Network’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 170,126,886 tokens. The official message board for Jibrel Network is medium.com/@jibrelnetwork. The official website for Jibrel Network is jibrel.network. Jibrel Network’s official Twitter account is @www.twitter.com/jibrelnetwork/. The Reddit community for Jibrel Network is /r/jibrelnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Jibrel Network

Jibrel Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, IDEX, Coinrail, HitBTC, Gate.io and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jibrel Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jibrel Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jibrel Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

