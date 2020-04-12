John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT) Holdings Lifted by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT) by 19.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,643 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.09% of John Bean Technologies worth $2,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,458,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $164,336,000 after buying an additional 124,265 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,340,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $151,006,000 after buying an additional 121,815 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 26,181.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 944,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,354,000 after purchasing an additional 940,437 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 880,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,233,000 after purchasing an additional 161,197 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 596,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237 shares during the period.

Shares of JBT stock opened at $87.48 on Friday. John Bean Technologies Corp has a 52-week low of $56.54 and a 52-week high of $127.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.56.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $545.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.51 million. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 30.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that John Bean Technologies Corp will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is 8.06%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on JBT shares. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of John Bean Technologies from $140.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of John Bean Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of John Bean Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. John Bean Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.50.

John Bean Technologies Profile

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It provides chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and packaging systems for poultry, beef, pork, and seafood, as well as ready-to-eat meals, fruits, vegetables, dairy, and bakery products; solutions to extract, concentrate, and aseptically process citrus, tomato and other fruits, vegetables, and juices; and solutions for the filling, closing, and preservation of fruits, vegetables, soups, sauces, and dairy and pet food products, as well as ready-to-eat meals.

