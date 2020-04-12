Karatgold Coin (KBC) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2.89 Million

Karatgold Coin (CURRENCY:KBC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. Karatgold Coin has a total market cap of $21.83 million and $2.89 million worth of Karatgold Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Karatgold Coin has traded 73.5% higher against the dollar. One Karatgold Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000071 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Coinbe, YoBit and Coinsuper.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00054747 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000726 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $286.63 or 0.04260491 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00067158 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00036914 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005726 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014973 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00009643 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003498 BTC.

Karatgold Coin Profile

KBC is a token. It launched on July 9th, 2018. Karatgold Coin’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,590,024,732 tokens. Karatgold Coin’s official Twitter account is @karatbarsgmbh and its Facebook page is accessible here. Karatgold Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@karatgold. Karatgold Coin’s official website is karatgold.io.

Buying and Selling Karatgold Coin

Karatgold Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbe, YoBit, Coinsuper and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Karatgold Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Karatgold Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Karatgold Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

