Karbo (KRB) Hits One Day Volume of $216.00

Karbo (CURRENCY:KRB) traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. Karbo has a market capitalization of $342,942.24 and approximately $216.00 worth of Karbo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Karbo has traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Karbo coin can now be bought for $0.0410 or 0.00000585 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, TradeOgre, BTC Trade UA and Livecoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Karbo alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.25 or 0.00775461 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004231 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002890 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001432 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001937 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000084 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Karbo Coin Profile

Karbo (KRB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 30th, 2016. Karbo’s total supply is 8,373,657 coins. The Reddit community for Karbo is /r/krb and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Karbo’s official Twitter account is @krbcoin. The official website for Karbo is karbowanec.com.

Karbo Coin Trading

Karbo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Kuna, Crex24, TradeOgre, BTC Trade UA and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Karbo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Karbo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Karbo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Karbo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Karbo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.