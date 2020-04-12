Kcash Hits Market Cap of $4.06 Million (KCASH)

Kcash (CURRENCY:KCASH) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. Kcash has a market cap of $4.06 million and approximately $5.13 million worth of Kcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Kcash has traded down 0.2% against the dollar. One Kcash token can currently be bought for $0.0091 or 0.00000136 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, HADAX and OKEx.

Kcash Profile

Kcash is a Zero-Knowledge Proof token that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2018. Kcash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 445,499,083 tokens. Kcash’s official Twitter account is @Kcashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kcash’s official website is www.kcash.com.

Buying and Selling Kcash

Kcash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, HADAX and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

