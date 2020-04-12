Kcash Price Tops $0.0086 (KCASH)

Kcash (CURRENCY:KCASH) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 12th. Kcash has a total market cap of $3.82 million and $4.23 million worth of Kcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kcash token can now be purchased for $0.0086 or 0.00000125 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HADAX, OKEx and BitForex. Over the last seven days, Kcash has traded down 5.2% against the dollar.

About Kcash

Kcash (KCASH) is a Zero-Knowledge Proof token that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2018. Kcash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 445,499,083 tokens. Kcash’s official website is www.kcash.com. Kcash’s official Twitter account is @Kcashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Kcash Token Trading

Kcash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, HADAX and BitForex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

