KickToken (KICK) 1-Day Volume Tops $63,110.00

KickToken (CURRENCY:KICK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 12th. KickToken has a market cap of $185,940.99 and approximately $63,110.00 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KickToken token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, YoBit, ABCC and Coinsbit. In the last seven days, KickToken has traded 53.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get KickToken alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00055109 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000727 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $289.59 or 0.04318749 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00066742 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00037004 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014934 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005627 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00009775 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003463 BTC.

About KickToken

KickToken (CRYPTO:KICK) is a token. It launched on July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 1,202,427,468,496 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,405,613,130 tokens. The Reddit community for KickToken is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for KickToken is medium.com/@kickecosystem. The official website for KickToken is www.kickico.com. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform.

KickToken Token Trading

KickToken can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, ProBit Exchange, Dcoin, Mercatox, KuCoin, ABCC, Coinsbit, BitMart, YoBit, OOOBTC, HitBTC, Bilaxy, COSS, TOKOK, Gate.io, P2PB2B, Exmo and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KickToken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KickToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KickToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KickToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.