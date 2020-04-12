Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) will report $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Kimco Realty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.38. Kimco Realty also posted earnings of $0.37 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kimco Realty will report full year earnings of $1.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.50. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Kimco Realty.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $291.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.45 million. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 35.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on KIM. ValuEngine raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Kimco Realty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.18.

In other Kimco Realty news, Director Philip E. Coviello, Jr. acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.70 per share, for a total transaction of $214,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 82,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $884,408.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank Lourenso sold 7,770 shares of Kimco Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total transaction of $123,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 192,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $443,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Kimco Realty by 5.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,080,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $690,725,000 after buying an additional 1,709,694 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Kimco Realty in the third quarter valued at about $562,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Kimco Realty in the third quarter valued at about $308,000. 90.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE KIM traded up $1.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.82. 10,278,156 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,027,906. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.79. Kimco Realty has a 12-month low of $7.45 and a 12-month high of $21.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.19%.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

