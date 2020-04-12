Kleros (PNK) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $13,676.00

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded up 5.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 12th. One Kleros token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0154 or 0.00000221 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX and Ethfinex. Kleros has a total market capitalization of $7.08 million and $13,676.00 worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Kleros has traded 19.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Phore (PHR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004638 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 45.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000155 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About Kleros

PNK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 14th, 2015. Kleros’ total supply is 564,626,704 tokens and its circulating supply is 460,694,010 tokens. Kleros’ official website is kleros.io. The official message board for Kleros is medium.com/kleros. The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Kleros

Kleros can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kleros should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kleros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

