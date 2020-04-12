Klimatas Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $2,120.00 (KTS)

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 12th. In the last week, Klimatas has traded up 13.9% against the dollar. Klimatas has a total market capitalization of $14,198.00 and approximately $2,120.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Klimatas coin can now be bought for about $0.0196 or 0.00000284 BTC on popular exchanges including Graviex and Crex24.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Klimatas alerts:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $23.42 or 0.00338759 BTC.

Bonorum (BONO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.95 or 0.00418748 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00016067 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00006446 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000076 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000259 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000176 BTC.

About Klimatas

KTS is a coin. It was first traded on January 24th, 2019. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. The official website for Klimatas is klimatas.com. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Klimatas Coin Trading

Klimatas can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klimatas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Klimatas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Klimatas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Klimatas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.