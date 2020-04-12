Klimatas Trading Up 60.3% Over Last Week (KTS)

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded up 28.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 12th. In the last seven days, Klimatas has traded 60.3% higher against the US dollar. Klimatas has a market cap of $19,808.72 and $1,619.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Klimatas coin can currently be bought for about $0.0274 or 0.00000408 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Graviex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.01 or 0.00327556 BTC.

Bonorum (BONO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.16 or 0.00419030 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00016292 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006192 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000075 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 21.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000254 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Klimatas Profile

KTS is a coin. It was first traded on January 24th, 2019. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Klimatas’ official website is klimatas.com.

Klimatas Coin Trading

Klimatas can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klimatas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Klimatas using one of the exchanges listed above.

