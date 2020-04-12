Knekted Market Capitalization Reaches $38,576.37 (KNT)

Knekted (CURRENCY:KNT) traded 9.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 12th. Knekted has a total market cap of $38,576.37 and approximately $65.00 worth of Knekted was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Knekted has traded 90.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Knekted token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, LATOKEN and Trade Satoshi.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002728 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014994 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $184.73 or 0.02759773 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00205216 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 92% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00052721 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00049752 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000697 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Knekted’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Knekted’s official website is knekted.net. The Reddit community for Knekted is /r/KNTBlockchain. Knekted’s official Twitter account is @KNTBlockchain.

Knekted can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Trade Satoshi and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Knekted directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Knekted should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Knekted using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

