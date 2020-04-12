Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NYSE:KOD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NYSE:KOD) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $89.22.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $33.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kodiak Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock.

Get Kodiak Sciences alerts:

In other news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 71,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.56 per share, with a total value of $4,093,839.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Hong Liang sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.34, for a total transaction of $169,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 130,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,511,228.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 426,723 shares of company stock worth $19,845,032 and sold 18,950 shares worth $831,030.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kodiak Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Kodiak Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Kodiak Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Kodiak Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $188,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Kodiak Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000.

Shares of KOD stock opened at $50.67 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.96. Kodiak Sciences has a one year low of $6.82 and a one year high of $82.75.

Kodiak Sciences (NYSE:KOD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05).

Kodiak Sciences Company Profile

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biologic that is in Phase I clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy.

See Also: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Kodiak Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kodiak Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.