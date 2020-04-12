Koninklijke Ahold (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Plans Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.41

Koninklijke Ahold (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Friday, February 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.41 per share on Thursday, April 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th.

OTCMKTS:ADRNY opened at $24.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.25. Koninklijke Ahold has a 52-week low of $20.25 and a 52-week high of $27.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.67 and a 200 day moving average of $24.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Koninklijke Ahold (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $19.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.24 billion. Koninklijke Ahold had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 2.68%. Equities analysts forecast that Koninklijke Ahold will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADRNY. Jefferies Financial Group raised Koninklijke Ahold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Koninklijke Ahold from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Berenberg Bank raised Koninklijke Ahold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Koninklijke Ahold in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Koninklijke Ahold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.85.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's store formats include supermarkets, convenience stores, compact hypermarkets, cash and carry, drugstores, hypermarkets, and wine and liquor stores. As of December 30, 2018, it operated 6,769 stores primarily under 19 brands serving approximately 50 million customers, as well as online.

