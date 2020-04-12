Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its position in Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 35.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,966 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $2,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 293,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,295,000 after purchasing an additional 15,311 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 2.6% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 68,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,605,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 4.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 237,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,429,000 after buying an additional 10,480 shares during the period. SWS Partners grew its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 22,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,834,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Lamar Advertising by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lamar Advertising stock opened at $50.65 on Friday. Lamar Advertising Co has a 52 week low of $30.89 and a 52 week high of $96.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.84. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.40.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $462.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.04 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 21.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Lamar Advertising Co will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This is an increase from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is 68.97%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LAMR. Citigroup raised Lamar Advertising from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Imperial Capital reduced their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $93.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Lamar Advertising from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Lamar Advertising currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.67.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

