Lambda (LAMB) Market Cap Achieves $8.38 Million

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. Over the last seven days, Lambda has traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar. Lambda has a total market cap of $8.38 million and approximately $43.91 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lambda token can currently be bought for $0.0130 or 0.00000186 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMax, Huobi, Bilaxy and Hotbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002744 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014301 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 83.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.84 or 0.02742123 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.52 or 0.00207544 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00053272 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00048546 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000724 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Lambda Profile

Lambda's total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 642,769,123 tokens. The official message board for Lambda is medium.com/@Lambdaim. The official website for Lambda is www.lambda.im.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Lambda

Lambda can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax, Huobi, Hotbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lambda directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lambda should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lambda using one of the exchanges listed above.

